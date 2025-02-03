Marketplace.
HOMCOM Fireplace Electric Heater Stove w/ Thermostat Control Black

£189.99

The freestanding electric fireplace from HOMCOM comes with 2 heat settings and a realistic flame effect which can be used independently. With the easy-to-operate switches on the back, it takes minutes to bring a fantastic LED flame illusion to life and warm up your room which is immersed in romantic atmosphere, no smoke or sparks to enjoy ash-free heating. The fireplace comes with a overheating thermal cut off for your safety and wellbeing. Gentle burning flame effect in barrel-shaped cast metal housing, this fireplace brings not only cozy warmth but a great visual effect.
LED realistic charcoal flame effect.2 heat setting 1000W/2000W.Safety thermal cut-off device.
