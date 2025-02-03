PawHut Tortoise House, Wooden Tortoise Table Adjustable Grey

Introducing the PawHut two-room tortoise house - a wonderful habitat for reptiles. With a roomy living space and an expansive run area, it's great for roaming and basking. Achieve the right temperature with the adjustable lamp holder. Cleaning is a breeze, thanks to the double pull-out tray and openable lids, simplifying pet care. Elevate your pet's lifestyle with this delightful home, designed to foster their well-being, allowing them to thrive. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size

Built-in hide box and basking area Two openable lids for touching your pets easily Double plastic trays for collecting litter

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD