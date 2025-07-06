Bourjois Paris Metachic Lip Cream - 02 Nougat'sheen

Returns available within 30 days. A fee may apply.

Sold and sent by Direct Cosmetics Delivered by post or courier

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace seller. Our returns policy

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

Sold and sent by trusted sellers right to your door.