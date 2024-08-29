Marketplace.
REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion 200ml

REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion 200ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Jaks Beauty Parlour Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£20.25

£20.25/each

REN Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion 200ml
A nourishing and indulgent, yet easily absorbed body lotion, infused with Moroccan Rose to hydrate, soothe and soften your skin. Enriched with an array of active ingredients to provide long-lasting hydration, Rosehip Seed Oil and Shea Butter, rich in vitamins A and E, provide essential fatty acids to intensively nourish and help strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier, whilst Damask Rose Petals help to uplift and revitalise the senses, leaving skin delicately fragranced and feeling velvety soft.

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here