NYX HD Studio Photogenic Primer Base 31.7ml

NYX HD Studio Photogenic Primer Base 31.7ml

This product's currently out of stock
NYX HD Studio Photogenic Primer Base 31.7ml
This satin-finish primer prolongs the wear of makeup and uses light-diffusing technology to help blur skin imperfections and create the appearance of a smooth, flawless complexion.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone, Glycerin, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Butylene Glycol, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Sodium Chloride, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Aluminum Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Retinyl Palmitate, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Silica, Sodium Hyaluronate. Sodium Dehydroacetate. BHT. Parfum (Fragrance). Benzyl Salicylate. Linalool. Hexyl Cinnamal. Limonene. Citronellol. Geraniol. Benzyl Benzoate. Benzyl Alcohol. May Contain: CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77491 (Iron Oxides)
