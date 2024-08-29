NIP + FAB Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Hydration Micellar Daily Cleansing Pads - 60 Pads 80ml

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Acid Fix Micellar Pads Give your skin a refreshing, hydrating boost with our hyaluronic acid face pads. These daily facial cleansing pads are extremely hydrating and help cleanse and refresh the complexion, leaving the skin feeling hydrated. Formulated to deliver intense hydration, these face cleanser pads are made with a blend of 4 skin-plumping ingredients. The Fix Your Skin Needs Use the micellar pads with hyaluronic acid twice daily as part of your double cleansing routine, following our Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Cleansing Cream. Ingredient Superstars: High Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid plumps the look of skin through hydration Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid helps to tackle the look of fine lines and wrinkles Polyglutamic acid holds 4 x the amount of water and hydrates, providing a healthy-looking glow Tremella, a naturally derived form of hyaluronic acid, provides moisture to the skin.

