NIP + FAB Purify Salicylic Fix Serum Extreme 2% 50ml

A serum specifically designed for oily skin that’s prone to breakouts, this formula quickly gets to work preventing future breakouts as well as targeting existing blemishes. 2% salicylic acid cuts through oil, unclogs pores and increases cell renewal, while the addition of aloe vera means skin is calmed and soothed.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Salicylic Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Propanediol, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dehydroacetic Acid, Alcohol, Polygonum Bistorta Root Extract, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Nymphaea Coerulea Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, CI 17200 (Red 33).
