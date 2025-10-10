Marketplace.
image 1 of ESPA Restorative Cocooning Body Cream 180ml
image 1 of ESPA Restorative Cocooning Body Cream 180ml

ESPA Restorative Cocooning Body Cream 180ml

No ratings yet

This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Jaks Beauty Parlour Limited

Delivered by post or courier

Delivery

  • £2.00 standard courier delivery by Tue 14 Oct
  • £6.00 express courier delivery by Sat 11 Oct if you order before 8am

Returns

Returns available within 30 days.

Description

Bringing balance at times when you need reassurance and want to feel together and in control, our Restorative Cocooning Body Cream hugs the body with a beautiful aromatherapy blend which harnesses the natural harmonising powers of Rose Geranium, Sweet Orange, Lavender and Palmarosa, to rebalance and comfort.
Sold by Jaks Beauty Parlour Limited

Skin suitabilityAll skin types
TypeBody lotion
GenderFemale
FormulationCream
SuitabilityN/A

Delivery
  • £2.00 standard courier delivery by Tue 14 Oct
  • £6.00 express courier delivery by Sat 11 Oct if you order before 8am
Returns

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace seller.Our returns policy

ESPA Restorative Cocooning Body Cream 180ml
ESPA Restorative Cocooning Body Cream 180ml

No ratings yet

Description

Bringing balance at times when you need reassurance and want to feel together and in control, our Restorative Cocooning Body Cream hugs the body with a beautiful aromatherapy blend which harnesses the natural harmonising powers of Rose Geranium, Sweet Orange, Lavender and Palmarosa, to rebalance and comfort.
Sold by Jaks Beauty Parlour Limited

Skin suitabilityAll skin types
TypeBody lotion
GenderFemale
FormulationCream
SuitabilityN/A

Delivery
  • £2.00 standard courier delivery by Tue 14 Oct
  • £6.00 express courier delivery by Sat 11 Oct if you order before 8am
Returns

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace seller.Our returns policy

Explore more

View all SkincareView all Espa

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

Sold and sent by trusted sellers right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here