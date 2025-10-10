Marketplace.
image 1 of L'Oreal Paris Le Rouge Lumiere Lipstick - 706 Perfect Burgundy

L'Oreal Paris Le Rouge Lumiere Lipstick - 706 Perfect Burgundy

£8.95

£8.95/each

Description

The L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Lipstick in No. 706 Perfect Burgundy is the perfect combination of the colour intensity of a lipstick and the moisturising effect of a lip balm. The nourishing core with jojoba oil and pro-vitamin B5 gives smooth, optimally nourished lips. The outer colour layer conjures up an instant shine in intense, natural-looking pink. At the same time, the lipstick leaves a soft feeling on the lips - for absolute comfort. The lipstick is available in many colours that flatter the complexion: from delicate rose and brown tones to bold pink and red.
Target UseLips
TypeLipstick
GenderFemale

