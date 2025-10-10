Marketplace.
L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Lipgloss - 103 I Enjoy

£8.00

£8.00/each

Description

Sign your lips in statement colour with L’Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Liquid Colour Ink. A collection ultra-matte lip inks that combine unapologetically bold colour with a super-lightweight finish, for the utmost bare-lip sensation. Say goodbye to compromise- long-lasting no longer means thick, heavy and uncomfortable matte finish. The oil-in-water formula lets lips breathe, leaving a memorable mark but a forgettable feel for the ultimate all-day comfort. Every swipe will provide an instant pure colour statement that lasts with a soft-matte finish. With on-trend shades from dusty greige to deep plum and pillar box red- every woman can sign her look with her own statement colour. With Rouge Signature, less is more. Less texture, more colour. Less excess, more impact. Sign your lips in statement colour with L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Liquid Lip Ink. A collection of 12 ultra-matte lip inks that combine unapologetically bold colour with a super-lightweight finish, for the utmost bare-lip sensation. Say goodbye to compromise- long-lasting no longer means thick, heavy and uncomfortable matte finish. The oil-in-water formula lets lips breathe, leaving a memorable mark but a forgettable feel for the ultimate all-day comfort. Every swipe will provide an instant pure colour statement that lasts with a soft-matte finish. With 12 on-trend shades from dusty greige to deep plum and pillar box red- every woman can sign her look with her own statement colour. With Rouge Signature, less is more. Less texture, more colour. Less excess, more impact.
Target UseLips
TypeLipstick
GenderFemale

