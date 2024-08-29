Marketplace.
Rose & Caramel Nudity Clear To Golden 360 Degree Tanning Aerosol 150ml- Ultra Dark

Rose & Caramel Nudity Clear To Golden 360 Degree Tanning Aerosol 150ml- Ultra Dark

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Jaks Beauty Parlour Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£21.99

£21.99/each

Rose & Caramel Nudity Clear To Golden 360 Degree Tanning Aerosol 150ml- Ultra Dark
This 360° tanning spray gives you a gorgeous golden glow, whatever the angle! Up, down or sideways, application to all those hard-to-reach areas is now easier than ever so you can achieve professional looking results at home. Made with super moisturising ingredient ElfaMoist, the cream-based formula absorbs easily in the skin where it develops into a natural-looking tan in 6-8 hours. Leaving your body soft, smooth and supple, this not only gives a longer-lasting colour but it helps it to fade more evenly too. Plus, with no fragrance and no guide colour, the clear formula means you can apply Nudity without having to worry about stained sheets or ruined clothes too! Top tip: The clear formula also makes Nudity ideal for facial tanning. Spray and then blend around the contours of your face with our Blending Brush for a flawless looking finish. UK shipping only.

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here