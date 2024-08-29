Rose & Caramel Nudity Clear To Golden 360 Degree Tanning Aerosol 150ml- Ultra Dark

This 360° tanning spray gives you a gorgeous golden glow, whatever the angle! Up, down or sideways, application to all those hard-to-reach areas is now easier than ever so you can achieve professional looking results at home. Made with super moisturising ingredient ElfaMoist, the cream-based formula absorbs easily in the skin where it develops into a natural-looking tan in 6-8 hours. Leaving your body soft, smooth and supple, this not only gives a longer-lasting colour but it helps it to fade more evenly too. Plus, with no fragrance and no guide colour, the clear formula means you can apply Nudity without having to worry about stained sheets or ruined clothes too! Top tip: The clear formula also makes Nudity ideal for facial tanning. Spray and then blend around the contours of your face with our Blending Brush for a flawless looking finish. UK shipping only.