Led LED 14 Light Wall & Step Light Aluminium, White IP65 Specification Finish: White LED's, Aluminium IP Rating: IP65 Diameter (cm): 12.5 No. of Lights: 14 Lamp Type: LED Kelvin: 6000 Lumens: 70 Wattage (max): 1.2 Bulb Included: Yes Description Put the perfect finishing touch on your outdoor area with LED 14 Light Aluminium Wall & Step Lights. The slim modern design is perfect for lighting upstairs for beauty and safety. Turn your garden into an evening oasis with lovely lighting fixtures like this.
