Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Regal 3 Light Lantern Chrome, Clear Glass, E14 Specification Finish: Clear Glass, Chrome IP Rating: IP20 Min Height (cm): 43 Max Height (cm): 157 Diameter (cm): 25 No. of Lights: 3 Lamp Type: E14 Dimmable: Yes Wattage (max): 40 Bulb Included: No Description Gleaming like a brilliant pendant on a necklace the Regal 3-Light Chrome and Clear Glass Lanterns is an elegant choice for a foyer or living space. It has sparkling clear glass and a beautiful inverted dome shape perfect for wonderful illumination over a table or counter.

Regal 3 Light Lantern Chrome, Clear Glass, E14 Specification Finish: Clear Glass, Chrome IP Rating: IP20 Min Height (cm): 43 Max Height (cm): 157 Diameter (cm): 25 No. of Lights: 3 Lamp Type: E14 Dimmable: Yes Wattage (max): 40 Bulb Included: No Description Gleaming like a brilliant pendant on a necklace the Regal 3-Light Chrome and Clear Glass Lanterns is an elegant choice for a foyer or living space. It has sparkling clear glass and a beautiful inverted dome shape perfect for wonderful illumination over a table or counter.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.