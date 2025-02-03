Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Astra 1 Light Lantern - Wall Light Black Resin IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Black Resin IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 41 Projection (cm): 33 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Bulb Included: No Description Welcome guests to your home with the Astra Black Resin 1 Light Wall Lantern. It has a gracefully curving arm and fluted top for elegant style. The clear glass surround lets the light shine through adding wonderful luminescence for safety and an inviting look to the front of your home.

