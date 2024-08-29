TP Compact Wooden Double Swing Set with 2 Roped Rapide Seats - FSC® certified

Attractive double rustic swing frame

Comes with two of our best selling Rapide swing seats

Compact frame so perfect for smaller gardens

Product Details

This frame is supplied with blue fittings

This attractive TP double round wood swing frame is a little shorter than standard TP Knightswood frames, the compact footprint of this frame makes it a sensible choice when garden space is limited.

A lovely round wooden swing frame with an attractive rustic appearance.

More compact footprint than the standard Knightswood swing range so ideal where garden space is more limited

Made from FSC® certified European timber.

Comes with two Roped Rapide swing seats

Supplied with wraparound swing collars which make changing seats very easy.

Includes ground stakes and full instructions.

For domestic use only

Age 3 years+

Supplied with ground anchors that must be concreted in as per the assembly instructions (concrete Not supplied)

Specifications

Product code: 829S7

Dimensions: 280x 232 x 209(h)cm

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee on all parts

Maximum User Weight: 50kg per seat

Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 2 hour