TP Knightswood Double Wooden Swing Set - FSC® certified

Rugged and Rustic Double Swing Set

Includes 2 x Rapide swing seats

Age 3 years+

Product Details

This frame is supplied with blue fittings

Rugged and rustic, this wooden double swing frame comes complete with 2 x TP Rapide Swing Seat. Strong and durable, this impressive wooden swing frame stands at 2.3m. Made from sustainable FSC® certified wood.

Attractive rustic appearance.

Made from FSC® certified European timber.

Tall and strong, this wooden swing frame stands over 230 cm high.

Supplied with wraparound collars which make attaching and changing seats quick and easy.

Includes 2 x TP Rapide swing seats

Ground stakes supplied which must be concreted in.

Age 3 years +

For domestic use only.

Supplied with ground anchors that must be concreted in as per the assembly instructions (concrete Not supplied)

Specifications

Product code: 802S2

Dimensions: 303 x 279 x 240(h)cm

Primary Material: FSC Certified Wood

Finish: Treated

Guarantee: 1 year guarantee on all parts

Maximum User Weight: Dependant on seats used

Assembly: 2 adults estimated build time 1 hour

Assembly instructions: View here