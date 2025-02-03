Marketplace.
image 1 of Nova Integrated LED Indoor 30W Recessed Downlight White 3000K

Nova Integrated LED Indoor 30W Recessed Downlight White 3000K

No ratings yet

Write a review

£143.95

£143.95/each

Sold and sent by Netlighting

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Nova Integrated LED Indoor 30W Recessed Downlight White 3000K
Nova Integrated LED Indoor 30W Recessed Downlight White 3000KSpecificationFinish: WhiteMaterial: AluminumIP Rating: IP20Height (cm): 13.8Diameter (cm): 15No. of Lights: 1Lamp Type: LEDKelvin: 3000KLumens: 3150lmWattage (max): 30WWeight (kg): 1.16Class: Class 2DescriptionThis spotlight is recess mounted, while the fitting protrudes from the ceiling as part of the design. The fitting is available in two different sizes, each of which available in black or white finish. The fitting uses LED light, making it an energy saving fitting, while providing of light for its purpose. 3150Lm. The fitting is complete with a five year warranty. A standard On/Off driver is included with the fitting. Class two.
Sold by Netlighting (Netlighting Ltd)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here