Nova Integrated LED Indoor 30W Recessed Downlight White 3000K

Nova Integrated LED Indoor 30W Recessed Downlight White 3000KSpecificationFinish: WhiteMaterial: AluminumIP Rating: IP20Height (cm): 13.8Diameter (cm): 15No. of Lights: 1Lamp Type: LEDKelvin: 3000KLumens: 3150lmWattage (max): 30WWeight (kg): 1.16Class: Class 2DescriptionThis spotlight is recess mounted, while the fitting protrudes from the ceiling as part of the design. The fitting is available in two different sizes, each of which available in black or white finish. The fitting uses LED light, making it an energy saving fitting, while providing of light for its purpose. 3150Lm. The fitting is complete with a five year warranty. A standard On/Off driver is included with the fitting. Class two.

