Off Round Recessed Downlight White, 4000K, 42W

Off Round Recessed Downlight White, 4000K, 42WSpecificationFinish: WhiteMaterial: Aluminium,MetalIP Rating: IP54+20Height: 13.2cmDiameter: 21.8cmLamp Type: Integrated LEDNo. of Lamps: 1Bulb Included: YesDimmable: NoKelvin: 4000KLumens: 4800lmWeight: 1.85Wattage (max): 42DescriptionPerfect for beautiful overhead lighting the Off Round White Recessed Downlight 4000K 42W has a sleek design for a transitional or contemporary aesthetic. Trimmed in white to blend with the ceiling this elegant fixture brings simple style and brilliant light to a living space, kitchen or hallway.

