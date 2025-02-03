Nova Adjustable Recessed Downlight White, 4000K, 30W

Marketplace.
Nova Adjustable Recessed Downlight White, 4000K, 30WSpecificationFinish: WhiteMaterial: Aluminium,MetalIP Rating: IP20Height: 13.8cmDiameter: 15.4cmLamp Type: Integrated LEDNo. of Lamps: 1Bulb Included: YesDimmable: NoKelvin: 4000KLumens: 3150lmWeight: 1.16Wattage (max): 30DescriptionIlluminate your space with ease when you install the Nova Round White Recessed Downlight 4000K 30W. It has a modern style perfect for a low profile look and an adjustable head to place the light wherever it is needed. This fixture is finished in crisp white for a stylish look.
