Game Round Recessed Downlight Black 3000K

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Game Round Recessed Downlight Black 3000KSpecificationMaterial: Aluminium, MetalIP Rating: IP20Height: 10.5cmDiameter: 12cmLamp Type: LEDNo. of Lamps: 1Bulb Included: YesKelvin: 3000KWeight: 0.66kgWattage (max): 19WDescriptionDie-cast Aluminium recessed spotlight with round or square seal, suitable for the installation on plasterboard ceilings. Matt chrome finish, matt white RAL 9001, matt black RAL 9011, matt gold RAL 1032.

Game Round Recessed Downlight Black 3000KSpecificationMaterial: Aluminium, MetalIP Rating: IP20Height: 10.5cmDiameter: 12cmLamp Type: LEDNo. of Lamps: 1Bulb Included: YesKelvin: 3000KWeight: 0.66kgWattage (max): 19WDescriptionDie-cast Aluminium recessed spotlight with round or square seal, suitable for the installation on plasterboard ceilings. Matt chrome finish, matt white RAL 9001, matt black RAL 9011, matt gold RAL 1032.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.