Marketplace.
Game Round Recessed Downlight Black 3000K

Game Round Recessed Downlight Black 3000K

No ratings yet

Write a review

£116.95

£116.95/each

Sold and sent by Netlighting

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Game Round Recessed Downlight Black 3000K
Game Round Recessed Downlight Black 3000KSpecificationMaterial: Aluminium, MetalIP Rating: IP20Height: 10.5cmDiameter: 12cmLamp Type: LEDNo. of Lamps: 1Bulb Included: YesKelvin: 3000KWeight: 0.66kgWattage (max): 19WDescriptionDie-cast Aluminium recessed spotlight with round or square seal, suitable for the installation on plasterboard ceilings. Matt chrome finish, matt white RAL 9001, matt black RAL 9011, matt gold RAL 1032.
Sold by Netlighting (Netlighting Ltd)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here