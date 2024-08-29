Kasper LED 1 Light Small Bathroom Wall Light Graphite IP54

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Kasper LED 1 Light Small Bathroom Wall Light Graphite IP54SpecificationFinish: GraphiteMaterial: AluminiumIP Rating: IP54Height (cm): 7Width (cm): 26.4Projection (cm): 13.4No. of Lights: 1Lamp Type: Intergrated LEDWattage (max): 7DescriptionThis is a unique outdoor wall lamp, with its half-moon strip of diffuser which allows the light to shine downwards with a special lighting effect. The graphite finish of the fitting contrasts with the white diffuser, and makes it the ideal choice for many different outdoor settings. The shape of This fitting adds character to its surroundings, and it is sure to fit into tight spaces. Complete with a limited five year anti-corrosion guarantee. The LED light is effective while keeping energy consumption down.

Kasper LED 1 Light Small Bathroom Wall Light Graphite IP54SpecificationFinish: GraphiteMaterial: AluminiumIP Rating: IP54Height (cm): 7Width (cm): 26.4Projection (cm): 13.4No. of Lights: 1Lamp Type: Intergrated LEDWattage (max): 7DescriptionThis is a unique outdoor wall lamp, with its half-moon strip of diffuser which allows the light to shine downwards with a special lighting effect. The graphite finish of the fitting contrasts with the white diffuser, and makes it the ideal choice for many different outdoor settings. The shape of This fitting adds character to its surroundings, and it is sure to fit into tight spaces. Complete with a limited five year anti-corrosion guarantee. The LED light is effective while keeping energy consumption down.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.