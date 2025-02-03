Marketplace.
image 1 of Ashland Bay 1 Light Medium Outdoor Pedestal Lantern Zinc IP44, E27

Ashland Bay 1 Light Medium Outdoor Pedestal Lantern Zinc IP44, E27

No ratings yet

Write a review

£207.73

£207.73/each

Sold and sent by Netlighting

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Ashland Bay 1 Light Medium Outdoor Pedestal Lantern Zinc IP44, E27
Ashland Bay 1 Light Medium Outdoor Pedestal Lantern Zinc IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Zinc Material: Steel IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 47.1 Diameter (cm): 19.3 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This is a large outdoor collection, offering you the ideal fittings for the setting. The fittings have a weathered zinc finish, which adds to its colonial appeal. The clear seeded glass adds further to the traditional style of the range. Available in pendants, a flush ceiling light, wall lights and a pedestal lamp to complete the theme in the setting. The fittings come with a limited three year anti-corrosion guarantee. Compatible with LED lamps.
Sold by Netlighting (Netlighting Ltd)

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here