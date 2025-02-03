Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Ashland Bay 1 Light Medium Outdoor Pedestal Lantern Zinc IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Zinc Material: Steel IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 47.1 Diameter (cm): 19.3 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This is a large outdoor collection, offering you the ideal fittings for the setting. The fittings have a weathered zinc finish, which adds to its colonial appeal. The clear seeded glass adds further to the traditional style of the range. Available in pendants, a flush ceiling light, wall lights and a pedestal lamp to complete the theme in the setting. The fittings come with a limited three year anti-corrosion guarantee. Compatible with LED lamps.

