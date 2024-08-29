If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27 Specification Finish: Brushed Nickel Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 29.2 Width (cm): 12.7 Projection (cm): 15.9 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This collection has a modern and original design, sure to add character and illumination to the room. The range offers a choice of fittings, allowing you to select the best one for the setting, or even mount in multiples. The light shines through the glass jar shades unhindered. The multiple-light pendants come with a ring to pull the cluster together. Pendants are adjustable in height.

