Marketplace.
image 1 of Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27
image 1 of Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27image 2 of Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27image 3 of Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27image 4 of Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27image 5 of Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27

Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Netlighting Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£95.04

£95.04/each

Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27
Brinley 1 Light Wall Light Brushed Nickel, E27 Specification Finish: Brushed Nickel Material: Steel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 29.2 Width (cm): 12.7 Projection (cm): 15.9 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This collection has a modern and original design, sure to add character and illumination to the room. The range offers a choice of fittings, allowing you to select the best one for the setting, or even mount in multiples. The light shines through the glass jar shades unhindered. The multiple-light pendants come with a ring to pull the cluster together. Pendants are adjustable in height.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here