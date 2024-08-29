If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Freeport 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Polished Chrome IP44, G9 Specification Finish: Polished Chrome Material: Aluminium IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 43.2 Width (cm): 17.8 Projection (cm): 9.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: G9 Kelvin: 3000 Lumens: 320 Wattage (max): 3.5 Weight (kg): 1.5 Description This bathroom wall light has a character which adds to the dor of the setting as well as providing effective illumination. The fitting has a polished chrome finish, which gives it a clean and reflective feel. The curved arm adds interest to the fitting. The white glass shade gives the fitting elegance, and allows the light to shine through while softening the glare. The LED lamp is included with the fitting, and keeps the energy consumption down to a minimum.

