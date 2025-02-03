Marketplace.
image 1 of Bedford 1 Light Medium Pedestal Lantern - Mystic Black Finish, E27

Bedford 1 Light Medium Pedestal Lantern - Mystic Black Finish, E27

No ratings yet

Write a review

£149.58

£149.58/each

Sold and sent by Netlighting

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bedford 1 Light Medium Pedestal Lantern - Mystic Black Finish, E27
Bedford 1 Light Medium Pedestal Lantern - Mystic Black Finish, E27 Specification Finish: Black Material: Polycarbonate IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 47 Diameter (cm): 21.6 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 2.2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This outdoor range is designed with a simple and classic look, which allows it to match any home outdoor setting. The mystic black finish is complimented by the clear seeded glass panes, which add to the look of the fitting while reducing the glare of the light. Available in a choice of fittings, making it possible to create an outdoor lighting theme. Manufactured using composite material to make the fittings highly durable to the outdoor elements. Includes a limited five year anti-corrosion guarantee.
Sold by Netlighting (Netlighting Ltd)

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here