Lyndon Integrated LED Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker Lantern, UK Plug, Textured Black, IP44

Lyndon Integrated LED Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker Lantern, UK Plug, Textured Black, IP44SpecificationFinish: Textured BlackMaterial: Aluminium & GlassIP Rating: IP44Height (cm): 48.4Width (cm): 20.6Projection (cm): 20.6Wattage (max): 3DescriptionThis portable and rechargeable Bluetooth Lantern combines a simple streamline design with an emphasis on traditional details. The integrated LED provides a welcoming light to any indoor or outdoor space. Also fitted with an inbuilt speaker allowing you to take your music anywhere.

Suitable for gardens, patios & terraces.

48.4 cm height x 20.6 cm diameter.

UK Plug & cable for re-charging Lithium battery (included).

Complete with integrated control gear.

IP44 rated. Weather proof & rainsafe. Suitable for outdoors. This product contains integrated LED's and is compatible with standard household dimmer switches. Switched using Push On/Off Switch.

7W LED (included). 3000K (Warm White). 250 Lm. 35.7 Lm/W. Class I - Earthed for your safety.

With our 2 year general guarantee, we offer the highest level of customer service; we take pride in supporting our customers, and work hard to ensure you always receive a first class service.