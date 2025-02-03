South Hope Integrated LED Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker Lantern, UK Plug, Rubbed Bronze, IP44

South Hope Integrated LED Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker Lantern, UK Plug, Rubbed Bronze, IP44 Specification Finish: Rubbed Bronze Material: Aluminium & Glass IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 47.4 Width (cm): 17.8 Projection (cm): 17.8 Lamp Type: INTEGRATED LED Wattage (max): 3W Bulb Included: Yes Weight (kg): 4.53 Kelvin: 3000K Lumens: 250Lm Description This portable and rechargeable Bluetooth Lantern softens its sturdy rectangular design with Satin Etched Cased Opal Glass. The LED provides a welcoming light to any indoor or outdoor space. The inbuilt Bluetooth speaker allows you to bring your music with you anywhere.

Suitable for gardens, patios & terraces.

47.4 cm height x 17.8 cm width x 17.8 cm depth.

UK Plug & cable for re-charging Lithium battery (included).

Complete with integrated control gear.

IP44 rated. Weather proof & rainsafe. Suitable for outdoors. This product contains integrated LED's and is compatible with standard household dimmer switches. Switched using Push On/Off Switch.

7W LED (included). 3000K (Warm White). 250 Lm. 35.7 Lm/W. Class I - Earthed for your safety.

