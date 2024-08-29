If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Douille 1 Light Ceiling Pendant Black, Brass, E27 Specification Finish: Brass, Black Material: Metal IP Rating: IP20 Min Height (cm): 25.5 Max Height (cm): 215.5 Diameter (cm): 10 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Dimmable: Yes Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 1.1 Description These E27 lamp holder sets are ideal for vintage industrial lamps. They are constructed from heavy castings and have twisted cables for that authentic period style. The ceiling pendants are supplied with two metres of cord and the wall lights with one metre cord to offer flexible application over kitchen bars or in restaurants. The lamp holder also has a removable shade ring so metal shades can be added to this pendant. Available in a range of finishes, providing the freedom of choice. Lamp NOT included.

