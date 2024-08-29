If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Emery 1 Light Dome Ceiling Mini Pendant Silver, E27 Specification Finish: Silver Material: Metal IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 127 Min Height (cm): 34.5 Max Height (cm): 125.9 Diameter (cm): 20.3 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Dimmable: Yes Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 2 Description This metal shaded fixture is an elegant nod to the past. The classic Americana styling adds a nostalgic flair to your home. When hung over a kitchen island or dinette table it provides ample lighting for all your daily tasks. It is available in three fabulous finishes; Imperial silver, Palladian bronze and Weathered brass. The range offers different sized fittings, providing the ideal ceiling light for any size room. This fitting is supplied with 2 x 30cm rods and 2 x 15cm rods.

