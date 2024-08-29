If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Balance 1 Light Indoor Dome Wall Light Brown, Polished Brass, E27 Specification Finish: Brown, Brass Material: Metal, Plastic IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 23.7 Diameter (cm): 16 Projection (cm): 26 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 40 Weight (kg): 0.9 Description This is a large collection which offers different style light fittings, allowing you to create a complete lighting theme throughout the room. This fitting has a contemporary brown finish with polished brass elements which add a retro style to the look of this collection, making it easy to place in both modern and traditional environments. All fittings are compatible with LED lamps. Each shade has a gold metallic lining, and includes an acrylic diffuser.

