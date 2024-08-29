If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Dryden 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Polished Chrome IP44, G9 Specification Finish: Polished Chrome IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 41 Width (cm): 12 Projection (cm): 12 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: G9 Wattage (max): 40 Weight (kg): 2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: Yes Description This has a classic design which will transform its surroundings in a very special way. The candlestick stems on the wall lights add to their majestic feel, making them ideal for a classic bathroom setting. Available in different finishes, you are sure to find the one which matches your colour scheme best. Also available with a choice of different glass shades.

