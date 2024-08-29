Marketplace.
image 1 of Aegean 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Brass, E14
image 1 of Aegean 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Brass, E14image 2 of Aegean 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Brass, E14image 3 of Aegean 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Brass, E14image 4 of Aegean 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Brass, E14image 5 of Aegean 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Brass, E14

Aegean 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Brass, E14

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Netlighting Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.27

£89.27/each

Aegean 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Brass, E14
Aegean 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Brass, E14 Specification Finish: Polished Brass IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 22 Width (cm): 10 Projection (cm): 21.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 1 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This features hand forged scrolls accented by cut glass droplets and sconces and is available in a highly Polished Nickel plating, Polished Brass or Aged Brass finish. Comprising of two wall and three ceiling lights, which are flush convertible, This fittings will add style to both contemporary and classical settings. The many fittings in this range allow you to create a matching lighting theme throughout the room.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here