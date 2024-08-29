If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Finsbury Park 2 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Nickel, E14 Specification Finish: Polished Nickel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 23 Width (cm): 30 Projection (cm): 16.5 No. of Lights: 2 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 1.8 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description Using many components in cast brass, this solid range of fittings is available in either Old Bronze or Polished Nickel finish. The lanterns are telescopic and allow height adjustment for lower ceilings. The fittings are sure to match any classic style room, and they are sure to create a positive ambiance in their surroundings. Optional handmade shades available for separate order. The ceiling lights are convertible to semi-flush.

