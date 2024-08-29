If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Carroll 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Polished Chrome IP44, G9 Specification Finish: Polished Chrome IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 34.5 Width (cm): 12 Projection (cm): 22 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: G9 Wattage (max): 40 Weight (kg): 1.9 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: Yes Description The solid brass This bathroom wall lights are the ideal choice in any classic style bathroom setting. The fittings have hooked arms, and ribbed stems, with intricate knobs. Available in more than one finish, the fittings will match any colour schemes. Furthermore, the fittings are available with different shaped glass shades. These fittings are ideal for mounting in pairs on either side of the mirror.

