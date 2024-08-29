Marketplace.
Worcester 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Polished Chrome IP44, G9

Worcester 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Polished Chrome IP44, G9 Specification Finish: Polished Chrome IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 36.5 Width (cm): 12 Projection (cm): 11 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: G9 Wattage (max): 40 Weight (kg): 2.8 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: Yes Description This rounded, modern design cylinder bathroom wall light is the ideal choice for mounting alongside a mirror. For added effect, mount them in pairs on either side of the mirror. The squared shape of the back plate allows the fitting to fit neatly into tight spaces. This fitting is sure to add the extra light which will totally transform the entire bathroom setting.

