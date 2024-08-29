Marketplace.
image 1 of Finsbury Park 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Nickel - Shade Not Included, E14
image 1 of Finsbury Park 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Nickel - Shade Not Included, E14image 2 of Finsbury Park 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Nickel - Shade Not Included, E14image 3 of Finsbury Park 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Nickel - Shade Not Included, E14image 4 of Finsbury Park 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Nickel - Shade Not Included, E14

Finsbury Park 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Nickel - Shade Not Included, E14

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Netlighting Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£103.64

£103.64/each

Finsbury Park 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Nickel - Shade Not Included, E14
Finsbury Park 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Polished Nickel - Shade Not Included, E14 Specification Finish: Polished Nickel IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 20.5 Width (cm): 12 Projection (cm): 17 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 1.2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description Using many components in cast brass, this solid range of fittings is available in either Old Bronze or Polished Nickel finish. The lanterns are telescopic and allow height adjustment for lower ceilings. The fittings are sure to match any classic style room, and they are sure to create a positive ambiance in their surroundings. Optional handmade shades available for separate order. The ceiling lights are convertible to semi-flush.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here