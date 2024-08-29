If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Rectory 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Black, E14 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 16 Width (cm): 8.5 Projection (cm): 20 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 1.4 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description These authentic hand-forged fittings offer a blend of wrought iron ruggedness and craftsman-made elegance to give a truly medieval appearance. All wall fittings will accept GS81 glass if required. The range offers different designs, giving you the freedom of choice. The fittings provide a wide light spread which will illuminate the entire area. The range is sure to provide satisfaction.

