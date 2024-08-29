If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Artisan 2 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Aged Brass, E14 Specification Finish: Aged Brass IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 18.5 Width (cm): 30 Projection (cm): 15 No. of Lights: 2 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 1.2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description The handsome This features attractive scrolls and knot twist detail and will accept optional glass if desired. This three and five light are available as flush convert allowing easy adaptation from chain to semi-flush. The range offers a choice of different classic fittings, all of which match and can create an impressive lighting theme throughout the room.

Artisan 2 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Aged Brass, E14 Specification Finish: Aged Brass IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 18.5 Width (cm): 30 Projection (cm): 15 No. of Lights: 2 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 1.2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description The handsome This features attractive scrolls and knot twist detail and will accept optional glass if desired. This three and five light are available as flush convert allowing easy adaptation from chain to semi-flush. The range offers a choice of different classic fittings, all of which match and can create an impressive lighting theme throughout the room.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.