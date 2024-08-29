If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Shirebrook 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Chrome IP44, G9 Specification Finish: Chrome IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 23 Width (cm): 11 Projection (cm): 13.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: G9 Wattage (max): 40 Weight (kg): 1.5 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: Yes Description Part of the modern bathroom wall light range, This fitting will add the extra light you need in the bathroom setting. At the same time, the fitting will add immensely to the dor of the room, creating a pleasant feel. The fitting has a white shade, which allows the light to shine through and illuminate the area effectively. Whatever the style of your bathroom, this fitting is sure to provide a positive addition.

