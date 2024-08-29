Marketplace.
image 1 of Shirebrook 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Chrome IP44, G9
image 1 of Shirebrook 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Chrome IP44, G9image 2 of Shirebrook 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Chrome IP44, G9image 3 of Shirebrook 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Chrome IP44, G9image 4 of Shirebrook 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Chrome IP44, G9

Shirebrook 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Chrome IP44, G9

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Netlighting Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£115.87

£115.87/each

Shirebrook 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Chrome IP44, G9
Shirebrook 1 Light Bathroom Wall Light Chrome IP44, G9 Specification Finish: Chrome IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 23 Width (cm): 11 Projection (cm): 13.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: G9 Wattage (max): 40 Weight (kg): 1.5 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: Yes Description Part of the modern bathroom wall light range, This fitting will add the extra light you need in the bathroom setting. At the same time, the fitting will add immensely to the dor of the room, creating a pleasant feel. The fitting has a white shade, which allows the light to shine through and illuminate the area effectively. Whatever the style of your bathroom, this fitting is sure to provide a positive addition.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here