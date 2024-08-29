If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Chartwell 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Black, E14 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 10 Width (cm): 9.2 Projection (cm): 21 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 0.7 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description The delicacy of the scrolls matched to the hand-worked wire bound arms and Ivory candle tubes give this range a timeless appeal. The three and five light chandeliers are supplied with the flush convert system enabling use as semi flush or chain fittings and all wall and ceiling lights will accept GS81 glass if required. Available in Black. Black/Gold finish may be made to special order. Made in the UK.

Chartwell 1 Light Indoor Candle Wall Light Black, E14 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP20 Height (cm): 10 Width (cm): 9.2 Projection (cm): 21 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 0.7 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description The delicacy of the scrolls matched to the hand-worked wire bound arms and Ivory candle tubes give this range a timeless appeal. The three and five light chandeliers are supplied with the flush convert system enabling use as semi flush or chain fittings and all wall and ceiling lights will accept GS81 glass if required. Available in Black. Black/Gold finish may be made to special order. Made in the UK.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.