Technical Share - Recessed Downlight

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Technical Share - Recessed DownlightSpecificationFinish: -Material: Aluminum Height (cm): 5.20Diameter (cm): 8.60Lamp Type: GU10Number of Lights: 1IP Rating:Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs RequiredBulb Included: NoWeight (kg): 0.10DescriptionRecessed ceiling luminaires. The series includes models with and without box. Luminaire frame in basic white, black and gold colours.

Technical Share - Recessed DownlightSpecificationFinish: -Material: Aluminum Height (cm): 5.20Diameter (cm): 8.60Lamp Type: GU10Number of Lights: 1IP Rating:Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs RequiredBulb Included: NoWeight (kg): 0.10DescriptionRecessed ceiling luminaires. The series includes models with and without box. Luminaire frame in basic white, black and gold colours.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.