If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Winchester 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Black IP43, E27 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP43 Height (cm): 33.5 Width (cm): 18.5 Projection (cm): 24.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 1.9 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description An attractive wall lantern reproducing the feel of lanterns used hundreds of years ago. Fully manufactured from die-cast aluminium with a black finish. Featuring a blown glass effect and four paned windows. Also available in this range, wall lantern, porch lantern, chain lantern, wall lantern, and pedestal.

Winchester 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Black IP43, E27 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP43 Height (cm): 33.5 Width (cm): 18.5 Projection (cm): 24.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 1.9 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description An attractive wall lantern reproducing the feel of lanterns used hundreds of years ago. Fully manufactured from die-cast aluminium with a black finish. Featuring a blown glass effect and four paned windows. Also available in this range, wall lantern, porch lantern, chain lantern, wall lantern, and pedestal.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.