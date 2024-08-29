If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Hereford 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Black, E27 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP23 Height (cm): 42 Width (cm): 15 Projection (cm): 21.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 1.44 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description Typically English in appearance, a uniquely decorative round wall lantern that offers a decorative elegance yet functional appeal. Fully crafted in die-cast aluminium with a black finish. Also available in this range, wall lantern, pedestal, porch lantern pedestal porch lantern, and porch/chain lantern .

Hereford 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Black, E27 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP23 Height (cm): 42 Width (cm): 15 Projection (cm): 21.5 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 1.44 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description Typically English in appearance, a uniquely decorative round wall lantern that offers a decorative elegance yet functional appeal. Fully crafted in die-cast aluminium with a black finish. Also available in this range, wall lantern, pedestal, porch lantern pedestal porch lantern, and porch/chain lantern .

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.