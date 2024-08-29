If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Winchester 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Black IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 38.5 Width (cm): 18.5 Projection (cm): 24.6 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 2.4 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description A standard pedestal lantern originates from typically old English coach lanterns of long ago and is manufactured completely from die-cast aluminium with a black finish. Also available in this range, wall lantern, wall lantern, porch lantern, porch chain lantern, flush porch lantern, and half lantern.

Winchester 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Black IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 38.5 Width (cm): 18.5 Projection (cm): 24.6 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 2.4 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description A standard pedestal lantern originates from typically old English coach lanterns of long ago and is manufactured completely from die-cast aluminium with a black finish. Also available in this range, wall lantern, wall lantern, porch lantern, porch chain lantern, flush porch lantern, and half lantern.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.