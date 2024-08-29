If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Helsingor 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Silver, 304 SS IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Silver IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 23.6 Width (cm): 21.8 Projection (cm): 26 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description An outdoor wall light that has been designed with a focus on security and convenience. Featuring a silver effect finish and a glass guard cage. Also available in this range, PIR wall lantern, and Pedestal lantern.

Helsingor 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Silver, 304 SS IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Silver IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 23.6 Width (cm): 21.8 Projection (cm): 26 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description An outdoor wall light that has been designed with a focus on security and convenience. Featuring a silver effect finish and a glass guard cage. Also available in this range, PIR wall lantern, and Pedestal lantern.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.