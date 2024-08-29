Marketplace.
image 1 of Hythe 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Old Bronze IP43, E14
image 1 of Hythe 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Old Bronze IP43, E14image 2 of Hythe 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Old Bronze IP43, E14image 3 of Hythe 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Old Bronze IP43, E14image 4 of Hythe 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Old Bronze IP43, E14

Hythe 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Old Bronze IP43, E14

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Netlighting Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£138.83

£138.83/each

Hythe 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Old Bronze IP43, E14
Hythe 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Old Bronze IP43, E14 Specification Finish: Old Bronze IP Rating: IP43 Height (cm): 39 Width (cm): 12 Projection (cm): 19 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 3.5 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description A truly medieval style wall lantern hand made in heavy wrought iron. Hand finished in a unique Old Bronze finish and made from hot zinc dipped prior to painting to give rust protection. Featuring a hinged front door for access to lamp changing.

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here