Hornbaek 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Black, 304 SS IP44, E27 Specification Finish: 304 SS, Black IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 24.5 Width (cm): 9 Projection (cm): 15 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description A wall lantern made from stainless steal and then painted matt black. Designed to have great durability against bad weather and features a glass guard cage. Also available in this range, Torch wall lantern, and Pedestal lantern.

