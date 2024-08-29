Marketplace.
Copenhagen 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Silver IP44, E27

Copenhagen 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Silver IP44, E27

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Netlighting Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£80.66

£80.66/each

Copenhagen 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Silver IP44, E27
Copenhagen 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Silver IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Silver Material: Stainless steel AISI 304 IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 23.6 Width (cm): 21.8 Projection (cm): 26 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 2 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description A contemporary hanging wall lantern with rounded glass, the body is made from stainless steel with a metallic silver effect finish. Designed to have great durability against bad weather.

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here