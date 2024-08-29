Marketplace.
Hyde Park 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Solid Brass IP44, E27

Hyde Park 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Solid Brass IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Solid Brass IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 46.5 Width (cm): 21 Projection (cm): 12 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 3.5 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This period solid brass wall lantern design has been taken from originals dating back to pre-Georgian Britain and has been hand crafted with an antique brass finish which is then waxed for durability. Its aged brass finish will add style and class to town and country homes like.

