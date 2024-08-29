If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Old Bailey 1 Light Outdoor Wall Lantern Light Brass IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Brass IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 28 Width (cm): 21 Projection (cm): 11 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 2.4 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This handmade from solid brass wall lantern has an brass finish and is sure to add style to any town or country home alike.

